During the week of Oct. 18-22, School Board of Highlands County joins the nation in celebration of National School Bus Safety Week. National School Bus Safety Week is an active and evolving public education program and an excellent way for parents, students, teachers, motorists, school bus operators, school bus mechanics, school administrators, and other interested parties to join forces and address the importance of school bus safety. Designed to promote school bus safety and student safety, school districts throughout the country observe School Bus Safety Week.
The theme for this year’s School Bus Safety Week is “1 Bus + 1 Driver = a BIG Impact on Education.” This theme speaks volumes as the bus driver is the first person to see the student for the school day, and last person from the school district to see the students as we deliver them safely home.
We would also like to remind everyone of last year’s theme and an ongoing topic, “Red Lights Mean STOP,” which reminds all of us to pay extra special attention during this time of the year when our school buses are out on their routes. Please watch for stopped buses and children crossing as they board their buses for their morning trip to school and exit buses as they return home in the afternoon.
Statistics show that school buses are the safest way to transport students to and from school every day. Many factors contribute to that safety record.
Today’s school buses are equipped with flashing red lights, cross-view mirrors, and stop-sign arms. In addition, they also have protective seating, high crash standards, rollover protection features, and are designed to be highly visible. Today’s school buses are tougher, cleaner, safer and more diligently maintained than ever before. In addition, these buses are staffed by a dedicated workforce of experienced drivers well trained in safety procedures.
We especially want to show our appreciation to our drivers for their commitment to the safety of our students during a year in which they have faced many unprecedented challenges. Also to our highly trained mechanics who thoroughly inspect and maintain our fleet.
These “safety heroes” transport approximately 1.5 million students each day, traveling over 400 million miles a year as a nation. School Board of Highlands County bus drivers transport around 6,000 students daily, traveling over 1.8 million miles annually. On the job at the crack of dawn to conduct their pre-trip inspections, your child’s school bus driver has been well trained in transportation curriculum both in the classroom and behind the wheel.
During this School Bus Safety Week, on behalf School Board of Highlands County Transportation Department, District Administration, School Administration and staff, parents and students, we salute and say “thank you” to our school bus drivers for keeping our children safe each and every day.
Willie Hills is director of transportation, School Board of Highlands County.