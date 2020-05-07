This week dawned with a sense of both hope and concern as our state started to reopen certain segments of the economy.
The governor’s decision to take this step has stirred fear in many of us who worry that we haven’t waited long enough under stay-at-home orders or spent enough time becoming prepared for the possible resurgence of the disease.
We understand those fears and acknowledge they come from people who are rightly worried about themselves and others.
But picking a perfect moment to open up when there will be no risk or no cost is not possible. What the governor needs to weigh ranges from the human cost of remaining closed, the difficult reality that during an indefinite lockdown some people will quietly start to break social distancing rules, and, of course, the risk of increasing infections and more. We believe that the governor has made the right decision to cautiously move toward a phased reopening now with guidelines for how we should interact.
There is a good bit of finger-wagging on both sides of the open up or stay closed debate. But, as usual, the extreme voices on either side that have so much social media presence don’t represent the real thinking of most Americans.
In our view, the governor is trying to balance the need to return more people to work with the need to continue to control the coronavirus infection curve.
When stay-at-home orders first began to be issued around the country, strict regulations needed to be put in place.
Over the last month, the nation’s hospitals have become more prepared even as the number of cases has stabilized. Meanwhile, economic devastation has taken deep root.
It simply isn’t possible to keep most of the economy closed while we await a vaccine or some other treatment. To do so would be to doom too many people to financial ruin and open the door to other human costs that stem from crushing dreams and opportunities.
We have begun to move not back to normal, but into a new circumstance that will see us continue to socially distance, practice the best hygiene and keep certain activities off limits for now.
We all have a part to play. This reopening is not a signal that we can go about business as usual. If anything, it only heightens our responsibility to one another to stay home if we can and distance when we can’t. We also strongly urge people to wear a mask when out in public and heed other guidelines outlined in the reopening plan. We would go further and insist that employers require employees who interact with the public and other employees to wear masks.
We can begin to reopen. But each one of us will play a role in doing it well.
If we fail, we need to know it and act on that knowledge. The governor will have to step back and again initiate stricter stay-at-home regulations. It is possible we will have to do the routine of opening and closing more than once until we get to broader immunity as a society.
We should be prepared for that. Today, however, with hope and caution, let’s move together into the next phase of this fight.
Follow these practices to help reopen successfully:
- Maintain 6 feet of separation from others not in your household
- Self-screen for symptoms before going into any business or public place
- Wash or disinfect hands upon entering a business and after any interaction
- Wear a mask when going out and interacting with others.
- Properly dispose of or wash mask after each use
- For business owners, here is the governor’s advisory:
- Train employees on appropriate hygiene and disinfection
- Screen employees before they come to work for symptoms
- Do not allow employees with symptoms to come to work until cleared
- Have employees wash or sanitize hands upon coming to work
- Maintain 6-foot separation practice among people
An editorial from The Dallas Morning News.