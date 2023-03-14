SEBRING — It’s time to find and wear your funny socks.
Today is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day. Members of Ridge Area Arc will join others in Tallahassee today to show off their socks at the Florida Capitol.
You can wear your socks, too. It’s a great way to show off your personality and show support for people with disabilities as well as those who help us work together, whatever challenges we might have.
Three-and-a-half years ago, Ridge Area Arc Executive Director Kathleen Border came up with an idea for a fundraiser using funny socks. Her husband is Sebring City Fire Chief Robert Border, who wears a dark-colored uniform.
“I thought about all of the people in the world who wear a uniform and how much we try to educate on individuality in what we do,” Border said.
It started in the fall of 2019, and although it saw an interruption with COVID-19, the idea exploded on social media in 2021, with a challenge to “Show us your socks.”
Border said she wanted to give everyone else a chance to express their personality and individuality, while supporting Ridge Area Arc, a private not-for-profit 501©3 organization founded in 1957 to provide an array of services and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Ridge Area Arc serves nearly 200 families and individuals directly while it promotes and improves support and services for all, including good access to information, advocacy and skills needed to participate as active citizens of the nation and members of the community.
Typically, the socks fundraiser focuses on people with a little bit of cash to donate and with a need to express themselves in otherwise conservative office settings and similar uniformed occupations. People in a uniform could express some part of their personality and raise funds for Ridge Area Arc at the same time.
“Everyone has an individuality that if you peek into their personality, you’d get to see,” Border said. “It really allows everyone to be an individual. I thought that was a good lesson on individuality.”
When the group heads to Tallahassee today, they plan to take photos and post them online with the hashtag #SockItToMe.
