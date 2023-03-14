Sock it to me

Today’s a good day for funny socks, said people at Ridge Area Arc. A group will gather today at midday in Tallahassee to show support for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day. Feel free to wear your funny socks, snap a picture and post it to social media with the tag #SockItToMe.

 COURTESY/RIDGE AREA ARC

SEBRING — It’s time to find and wear your funny socks.

Today is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day. Members of Ridge Area Arc will join others in Tallahassee today to show off their socks at the Florida Capitol.

