Progressive Marxism is nothing but Communism, which is trying to erase America’s heritage.
“Faith of Our Mothers” was written in 1920 by Arthur B. Patten, and sung to the tune of “Faith of our Fathers.”
“Faith of our mothers, living still, In cradle song and bedtime prayer; In nursery lore and fireside love, Thy presence still pervades the air. Faith of our mothers living faith, We will be true to thee till death.” The Liberals can’t take that from me whatever name they want to change mother too. I am adopted, praise the Lord.
Critical race theory divides our school children, pitting our children one against another by race. Critical race theory is also promoted in our military. “Space Force commander is fired for warning the spread of “Critical Race Theory” rooted in Marxism’ throughout military.” https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artical-9584671/Space-Force-commander-REMOVED-role-blasting-critical-race-thery-rooted-Marxism.html If our military isn’t cohesive, that is undermining our national security.
Political commissars, AOC, Tlaib, Pressley and Omar are attempting to control public opinion, saying Israeli’s are terrorists while screaming collateral damage. Hamas was named a terrorist by organization the US over 20 years ago, who hides in schools and hospitals. If a hospital is hit, naturally there will be collateral damage. This is demonic.
This administration just put through a COVID-19 bill at the tune of $1.7 trillion. Only 9% was for COVID relief and the rest used to bail out California, New York, New Jersey, because they cannot manage their budgets. The rest of the responsible country is bailing them out. Now we are told that some of the COVID relief bill is going to help pay for food, transporting illegals into states without the knowledge of their governors, housing and support funds for illegals who are pouring into our country with Fentanyl and human tragedy. Now they are proposing another relief called “infrastructure.” When totaled to the COVID-19 bill: which has little to do with rebuilding our roads and bridges. Most of the money will go for candy for America’s Progressive Marxists. The bill will put America in debt $6 trillion. Say “No” to the infrastructure bill until the border is really closed and border patrol agents are back in charge.
How many cockamamie proposals have come out of the mouths of progressives such as, defund police, rewriting America’s history with 1619, claims there was no vaccine when Biden went into office, you are not patriotic if you do not wear a mask, and we need HR1, which was the reason for the debacle of the 2020 election. Marxists want a repeat debacle.
Vote No on HR1, that bill will give the progressives the next election, and you America, you can say “goodbye” to what used to be normal.
Americans, please put on your rational thinking caps. Be smart voters in 2022, investigate the candidate you want to make your decisions and promote him or her. Whoops, they do not want us to use him or her. Do not allow progressive Marxist to make a puppet of you. Stand up for your God-given rights and use your common sense and vote to make America great again
Betty Hendsbee is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.