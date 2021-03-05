Put some money in city park
It was a bright sunny afternoon and it was Grandpa’s day to take the little ones to the park to play. On our arrival they needed to use the restroom.
As we approached the building and reached for the door handle, I was not even disgusted, nor even somewhat appalled, but embarrassed about how our park had presented itself to us and our little ones. First of all, the door handles were nasty and rusty, and when you opened the door on either side, male or female, the stench of urine and other unknown smells slapped you in the face. The floors were absolutely disgusting; dirt and sand that probably hadn’t been touched by mopping for months. Paint on the wall was very lacking; it was nothing but an eyesore to all to behold.
Sebring has spent lots of money to upgrade all the facilities at Veterans Beach so now it’s time to do the same for the park behind the Sebring library. Several children were playing on the playground, several people were down near the water fishing or wading in the water, and several cars were there, more than likely people enjoying their lunch and enjoying the view of Lake Jackson. They deserve more.
I hope that someone in city government will see this and read it or hear about it from a friend or neighbor who sees it in our local paper. It’s time that we spent the time and money upgrading another park that really should have more use in Sebring.
Michael Henry
Sebring