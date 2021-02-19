It has been a little while since we have written about this but the problem has not gone away.
Many of you are still texting and driving.
Please put the phone down when you are behind the wheel.
Texting and driving can be fatal.
We have all been warned about the dangers.
The state of Florida has passed laws to help prevent it.
You have heard about all the serious injuries and deaths caused by it.
Still, many of you text and drive.
We wonder, what is it going to take to get you to stop?
Florida’s “hands free” law has been in place for nearly two years now and still it is quite common to see people driving down the road, phone in hand, looking down and texting away.
People continue to die on our roadways at an alarming rate and many accidents are attributed to distracted driving.
The law prohibits drivers from having a phone or stand-alone electronic device in their hands or touching any part of their body while operating a motor vehicle on Florida roadways. That includes a cell phone, tablet, laptop, two-way messaging device, or an electronic game that can be used in a handheld manner.
No more Pokemon Go! while driving down the road.
A Bluetooth speakerphone, earpiece, electronic watch or wireless headset is allowed so long as it is not being operated by the driver’s hand. The use of GPS and navigational devices are allowed but drivers cannot have a phone in their hand. The law is designed to prevent cellphones from interfering with a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle and keep attention on the road.
The law allows drivers to use “hands-free” technology to make or receive phone calls and use GPS devices, but drivers cannot at any time use their phones to write, read or send text messages, e-mails, social media and internet data. The use of voice-to-text technology is allowed, officials explained.
Also, the hands-free law prohibits drivers from watching videos as well as recording videos, though GPS navigational videos and continuously running dash cams are permitted.
You can listen to music through streaming apps on your phone, but you cannot activate their apps or change music through the phone while driving. Music streaming apps programmed and controlled through the vehicle’s radio system are allowed. Music streaming apps that also have video are not allowed since the law specifically prohibits drivers from watching videos.
A motor vehicle that is stationary is not being operated and is not subject to the prohibition in the law.
In Florida, the law does not apply to a motor vehicle operation who is:
- Performing official duties as an operator of an authorized emergency vehicle (law enforcement, fire service or emergency medical services professional).
- Reporting an emergency or criminal or suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.
- Receiving messages that are: related to the operation or navigation of the motor vehicle;
- safety-related information, including emergency, traffic, or weather alerts; data used primarily by the motor vehicle; or radio broadcasts.
- Using a device or system for navigation purposes.
- Conducting wireless interpersonal communication that does not require manual entry of multiple letters, numbers, or symbols, except to activate, deactivate, or initiate a feature or function.
- Conducting wireless communication that does not require reading text messages, except to activate, deactivate, or initiate a feature or function.
- Operating an autonomous vehicle in autonomous mode.
Anyone still confused about what they are allowed to do when driving, you cannot have a phone in your hands if you want to make or receive a phone call. You cannot legally text, e-mail or surf the internet on your phone at all when you are driving.
Please put the phone down when behind the wheel and help keep yourself, your passengers and others on the roadway safe.
A slightly revised editorial from the Valdosta Times.