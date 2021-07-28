Golf clubs? Check. Tees? Check. Optimal hearing? You bet! From the whoosh of a club hitting the ball just right to the hiss and splash of a creek along the fairway, the sounds of golf play an important role in the game. That’s why at Central Florida Hearing Services, we’re dedicated to helping you hit a hearing hole-in-one.
Read on to learn four ways better hearing can help “putt” your A game in play.
Staying safe
Fore! Like most sports, golf can be loads of fun but isn’t without its hazards. If an errant ball is potentially headed your way, it’s important not to be in its path — ‘cause, ouch! Hopefully the golfer who hit that, ahem, unfortunate shot will shout out a warning, and you’ll want to be able to hear it.
From golf carts and rogue golf balls to nearby mowers and maybe even the occasional unexpected rattlesnake making a special appearance on the course — yup, Google it — being able to detect and recognize sounds that indicate danger or risk of injury can help keep you fully in the game.
Sweetening your swing
What makes a great drive? It’s no secret that sound plays a big part. Most every golfer who’s been at it a while knows the feeling and the sound when they’ve hit a great shot. It takes practice and careful listening, but in time they come to associate certain sounds with good club-to-ball contact.
That same recognition has come in handy for folks seeking just the right set of golf clubs. Whether hitting your drive from tee to fairway or standing six inches from the hole to make a putt, that sound you’re after is a veritable test. It makes it easier to leave the golf store with a club you can trust.
Keeping steady on your feet
Who knew that hearing and balance go hand in hand? We did, and now you do, too! Staying steady on your feet helps you execute your shot, but hearing difficulties could get in the way. Even those with mild hearing loss could have a tripled risk of falling, per a study by Johns Hopkins and National Institute on Aging researchers.
The good news? Taking steps to hear your best may help keep you steady on your feet. A study by University of Michigan investigators, for example, pointed to a 13% reduced risk of fall-related injuries among newly diagnosed hearing-impaired seniors treated with hearing aids (1).
Minding your game
Golf involves focus and strategy, and those take brainpower. Hearing loss, however, is linked to cognitive decline, which can affect the ability to think, remember, and keep your head in the game. One study showed that seniors with hearing loss may encounter thinking and memory issues 30% to 40% faster (2) than their normal-hearing peers, and another study showed up to a quadrupled risk of dementia.
With hearing aid use, however, cognitive decline may slow as much as 75% percent (3) according to one investigation. In addition, the University of Michigan study mentioned earlier reported that hearing aid users had an 18% lower risk of dementia diagnosis within three years of being diagnosed with a hearing loss.
Are you having a tough time catching important sounds on the course? Don’t let hearing loss drive a wedge between you and your golf game. Schedule a hearing consultation with the experts at Central Florida Hearing Services, and tee up for a better quality of life!
Dr. Andrea Livingston, Au.D.
