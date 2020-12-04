Thank and pray for our medical people who each day willingly take care of people who may have or have the coronavirus. They are willing to put their love of their profession before self-love.
Looking at the U.S. map on the TV news each day is downright terrifying. Medical people wade through those red areas.
Some (people) insist on defying the rules, even without masks, putting themselves and others in danger. What for God’s sake are they thinking? They are acting like rebellious teenagers. The only thing the rest of us can do is pray that the vaccines come quickly and are effective. And, of course, there must be enough for all.
Mary Ann Tricsko Sotero
Lake Placid