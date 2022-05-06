ORLANDO — Orange County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Puzynski was awarded the FOX 35 Care Force Award Wednesday morning by Meteorologist Allilson Gargaro on the “Good Day Orlando” show.
Proud mother Rene Brady, who works for the City of Sebring, was able to go to Orlando to see her son be presented with the award. Puzynski’s niece, Zoey Marie Puzynski, and girlfriend, Kaley Bracy, were also able to go and show their support. Unfortunately, William’s stepfather Randy Brady was unable to attend but is still very proud of him.
Puzynski is from Sebring and became a deputy with OCSO November 2021. In the early morning hours of April 23, Puzynski rescued 1-year-old Sophia Elenus from a fire in her family’s apartment complex. The deputy climbed up two balconies and had the baby’s mother, Barbara Elenus, lower the baby to him as he stood on the second floor balcony. He passed the baby to deputies waiting under the first floor balcony.
The mother was rescued by other first responders. Barbara, a mother of four, brought her children to Orange County Sheriff’s Office to thank the officers in person who rescued her baby and herself from the fire.