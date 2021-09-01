I’m intrigued by puzzles, but I don’t enjoy doing them. So many pieces seem random to me.
And, yet, I enjoy watching someone put one together as they find just the right fit, one piece at a time. At last, the puzzle is a mirror image of the beautiful picture on the front of the box.
Both my mom and mother-in-love enjoyed doing puzzles and it was fun to find them new ones as gifts. And, they were equally thrilled to receive them.
A couple of years ago, my husband Ken and I received a puzzle lapel pin from Grandfather Mountain to put on our volunteer shirts. At first this gift was puzzling.
But then it was explained how each volunteer filled a unique role and was just the right piece to complete the puzzle that makes Grandfather such a special place.
That sentiment authenticated the role each of us plays in the various volunteer duties we perform. If we aren’t present, there’s a hole where the missing piece can’t enhance a visitor’s experience.
Place that thought into the church where believers are like puzzle pieces, too. The Bible refers to us as being part of a body … each part unique and needed for the whole to function properly. When one is missing, the whole body suffers.
“For in fact the body is not one member but many” says 1 Corinthians 12: 14 NKJV.
“The eye cannot say to the hand, ‘I have no need of you’; nor again the head to the feet, ‘I have no need of you.’” (vs. 21)
When we think of our physical bodies, we can’t imagine losing an eye or limb. Yet many live with these extraordinary challenges. Nor, as the Scripture says, can one part of our bodies choose not to need another part.
This is taught to give us a better picture of our role in the church. The true church is the body of Christ. As it says in verse 27, “Now you are the body of Christ, and members individually.”
So, each puzzle piece is unique alone but complete as a whole. Each jig sawed piece allows for the full picture to be revealed. So, it is with us in the church.
The individually shaped pieces (me, you, our gifts and personalities) will slip effortlessly alongside another and enhance the whole. But when that person is missing behind the scenes, up front or wherever his place is, it is akin to having a beautiful puzzle picture disrupted by some empty holes.
Let’s not be the missing piece. Selah