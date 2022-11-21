Qatar WCup Soccer

An Ecuador supporter waves an Ecuador flag as he cheers, one day ahead of the World Cup kick off, in downtown Doha, Qatar, Saturday.

 FRANCISCO SECO/AP PHOTO

AL KHOR, Qatar — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two Arab countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.

No leaders of major Western countries were seen at the opening ceremony for the tournament in Qatar, which has faced intense criticism, particularly in Europe, over its treatment of migrant laborers and the LGBTQ community.

Recommended for you