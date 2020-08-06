In the midst of singing hosannas to the toxic White House occupant, I chuckle at those who credit this pestilence to their ‘loving god [sic]’. This is the same god [sic] that, according to the fables, murdered an entire civilization save one pathetic family who made it onto a homemade boat with a few animals. This is the same god [sic] who played dirty tricks on Job and Abraham and who encouraged the so-called ‘chosen people’ to raid neighboring tribes and to leave no survivors while pillaging the spoils. The loving god [sic] saw fit to inform Mother Mary’s live-in boyfriend that King Herod was going to kill all the male babies, but didn’t see fit to let anyone else in on the secret. The loving god [sic] improved on this act by sending a plague to kill all the first born of Egypt as pressure on Pharoah to let the bondaged Israelites flee. It’s interesting that this tall tale is not documented in any of the many records gleaned by Egyptologists or archaeologists.
The quackery of religion tells us we should love this god [sic] or else. It’s a tough sell to expect that we should be grateful to such a malevolent being who has ‘blessed’ us with the Toxic Trumps. I’m not grateful or superstitious so I’ll pass.
Horace Markley
Sebring