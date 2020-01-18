SEBRING — Qualifying for the Sebring election closed at 5 p.m. Friday. Mark Wilson is still the only challenger for one of the three council seats up for grabs on March 10.
The three seats that are in question are Councilman Tom Dettman, Mark Stewart and Lenard Carlisle. The election would also include Mayor John Shoop and City Clerk Kathy Haley but, because they are unopposed, their names will not appear on the ballot, Haley said.
The terms are for three years. According to Haley, Dettman was elected in 2017 and would be entering his second term if reelected; Carlisle was elected in 2013 and would be entering his third term and Stewart was elected in 2014 and would be entering his third term also. Shoop is entering his third term after being elected in 2014 and Haley is entering her eighth term after being elected in 1996.
Those who want to register to vote must take action soon. The voter registration books will close on Feb. 11. Contact the Supervisors of Election’s office for more information on registering to vote.
Early voting can be done from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 2-6 at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 580 S. Commerce Ave., Room A201.
The City of Sebring supplied the precinct information:
The precincts open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day as follows:
Precinct 7 and 11S – Sebring Elks Lodge – 2618 Kenilworth Blvd.
Precinct 8 and 15S – Sebring Recreation Club – 333 Pomegranate Ave.
Precinct 9 – Boys & Girls Club – 111 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Precinct 10 – Sebring Masonic Lodge – 1809 Home Ave.