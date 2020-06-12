SEBRING – Qualifying week for the Aug. 18 primary election comes to an end at noon today. Candidates that have prefiled have until noon to bring in their signed petitions or pay the qualifying fees to get on the ballot.
The candidates who have prefiled or are qualified are listed on the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections website at votehighlands.com. Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said they are constantly updating the website as each candidate qualifies.
As of noon Thursday, Don Elwell and Jerome Kaszubowski had qualified for the Clerk of Courts seat, W. Kyle Green was still listed as prefiled; Carmelo E. Garcia and Kevin J. Roberts had qualified for County Commission District 1; Kathleen G. Rapp and Joedene Elizabeth Thayer had qualified for County Commission District 2, Shird Smith Moore II was listed as prefiled; Jeff Carlson and Scott A. Kirouac had both qualified for County Commission District 3, and Bobbi Smith-Powell had prefiled; Christopher Campbell, R. Greg Harris (incumbent) and Vicki Pontius had all qualified for County Commission District 5; and Joe Branson, Raymond Brooks and Mark Camp had qualified for the Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Board of Supervisors;
Numerous other incumbents had also qualified, but were listed as unopposed.
Voting registration closes 29 days before the election on July 20. As of July 11, there are 62,836 registered voters in Highlands County. Of those voters, Democrats make up 18,373 of the total; Republicans comprise 29,356 and others are 15,107.
In light of the coronavirus, many individuals will be casting their votes by mail.
“There has been an uptick in voting-by-mail requests this year,” Ogg said. “We expect 12,000 ballots to go out in the first shipment. Last year we had 9,500 in the first shipment.”
The first shipment will will go out about 40 days prior to the election on July 9. Ogg said the ballots have to be in by 7 p.m. on election night. She recommended those voting by mail should mail them back a week before in order to get it back in time. Mail-in ballots can be requested by phone at 863-402-6655 or by email at soe@votehighlands.com.
Ballots by mail are not forwarded.
“We need to have your current address,” Ogg said. “It will come back to us. Even if you are gone temporarily away, we need the address where you will be. If the address on file is not correct, register through email or fax.”
The fax number is 863-402-6657 or by the email above.
Early voting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8-15. The locations are:
- Lake Placid Government Center at 1069 U.S. 27 N.
- Avon Park City Council at 123 Pine Street
- the Election Operation Center at 4500 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring.
The SOE office has drop-off boxes at each location and is constructing a drive-by box at 580 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Ogg said the election workers will be provided masks and gloves as well as sanitation products. Social distancing will be practiced and the polling booths will be spaced out as far as possible.
“We want people to come in and vote as quickly as possible,” Ogg said.
The idea is to not have people waiting to vote and forming lines. Ogg said pens will be available but individuals can bring their own if they prefer. Pens must be blue or black ballpoint.