SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theater is pleased to announce that their Summer Theater Institute students will perform “Quarantine, the Musical“on Thursday, July 9 through Saturday, July 11. There will be two evening shows each of the three days, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The Summer Theater Institute is a unique educational opportunity for young actors in Highlands County. It consists of a camp during the month of June. All of their hard work then culminates in a stage-worthy performance for the community in July.
The students learn about all areas of the theater from auditions, to set designs and costumes, lights and sound, character development, music, choreography and performance.
Christi Hagen, Tracy Schuknecht and Laura Wade are the Institute directors. Other staff members include Larissa Meagher, Amanda Mercer, Hannah Summer, Elise Chaisson, Cassady Hitt and Sydney Hitt.
“This year the show is about the pandemic and quarantines,” said Christi Hagen, one of the directors. “It’s about what it felt like to be a kid and not being able to have contact with their friends, having to be extra careful and use sanitizer and other protective equipment to try and stay safe. All of their work comes together at the end of the camp.”
The students are writing the show themselves. It includes skits and parody songs and will be very current to today’s situation and very entertaining. There are 61 students in the program this year. They will be performing on the Blackman Stage in the main theater.
“We are super exited to showcase the talents of our campers,” said Hagen. “We have several soloists and dancers as well as several large group numbers. They have worked really hard on this show.”
For more information on the show and ticket prices, please contact HLT.
Highlands Lakeside Theatre is located at 356 W. Center Avenue in downtown Sebring. Their phone number is 863-382-2525 and their website is www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org.