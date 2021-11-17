SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County had tremendous success at the Highlands Quarters For A Cause event on Tuesday, Nov. 9, in Sebring by raising $1,047.
The club put together 16 different prize baskets for the raffle and auction with the help of Annette Hebert, hairstylist at Halo Hair Designs in Sebring, and Lois Brown, owner of Halo Hair Designs. In addition to the winnings from these items, the club also received cash from the 50/50 drawing. The event was held at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse.
Aktion Club members Ralph Meyers, Eva Monk, Christopher Villone, Jack Garnett, Brianna Davis, Annie Horn, Elizabeth Horn and Alexis Ritenour manned the raffle table by selling tickets. The club members were then auctioned off to a lucky winner who will receive four hours of volunteer service to spruce up their yard or other outdoor manual labor.
The proceeds will assist the club in helping some local needy children and families during the holiday season with toys, clothing and food. The club also voted to assist a local disabled veteran and his family who needs a washer and dryer.