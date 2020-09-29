I’m wondering if anyone at the Highlands News-Sun, or your readers, might be able to answer a simple question for me.
I think everyone is aware of the controversy surrounding mail-in ballots for the upcoming election. I learned today that 27 states will be mailing out ballots to their residents, each allowing these ballots to be counted anywhere from six or seven days later, to as many as 14 days after the election, provided the ballot is postmarked prior to the day of the election. But that’s not my question.
My question is, if the popular vote doesn’t elect the president, and the president is elected by the electoral college, what significance do the individual ballots have? Is the electoral college somehow dependent on the popular vote? And if it is, why do we have the electoral college?
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the election to Donald Trump because he received the required number of electoral votes. If you remember, Al Gore ran into a similar situation and lost to George Bush.
Maybe someone at the newspaper or one of your readers can answer this question for me and perhaps for others who have wondered themselves.
Don Norton
Sebring