When an elected person is voted into an honored position of leadership, they are given the opportunity to care about and listen to what their constituents have to say. Unfortunately, this has not been the case with District 55 Rep. Kaylee Tuck.
On three separate occasions (May 25, June 7 and June 14), the Highlands County NAACP #5087 has reached out to Rep. Tuck to discuss her sponsoring of HB 1475, asking to meet with Rep. Tuck in her Sebring office. As of today, June 29, Rep. Tuck has yet to respond.
We, of the NAACP, are concerned that an official, elected to represent all the people, is not responding to the people. We are left to wonder “why?” and if this is indicative of the kind of person Rep. Tuck is.
Rev. George Miller
NAACP #5087 Board Member At Large