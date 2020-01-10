A recent letter writer suggests members of our local Indivisible group be punished for high treason. The punishment for high treason is death. Are you suggesting they be put to death?
This group has a every right right to question this administration and their questionable practices. This group has every right to question gun shows being held across the street from a high school. This is free speech!
I ask you — in an area saturated with the "Heartland Herald," a publication that spews hate on a countywide level, and is somehow placed in just about every business and office, why can't others question? Who is behind this publication? If they can place this paper in every area of the county, why can't stickers questioning the gun show be placed in the paper?
It seems the writer only wants free speech if it's his speech.
Patricia Myers
Sebring