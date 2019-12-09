Recently I read an article about a Pew survey about Christianity.
I invite and encourage your readers to ask themselves one (or more) of the following four questions:
1) Why do I belong to a church and attend and contribute regularly?
2) Why do I belong to a church but only attend on Christmas and/or Easter?
3) Why don’t I go to a church unless it’s for a wedding or funeral?
4) Why don’t I ever set foot in a church?
Whether you believe in God or not, He believes in you!
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring