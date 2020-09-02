While on the phone with us, our grandson, Jonathon, had stepped out of his house when an approaching storm painted the sky in dark hues of gray and black. What little light was still around gave an eerie streak within the dark clouds.
Yet, in that approaching gloom was a moment in which the quiet seemed to shout.
“This is weird,” he said. “It’s like quietly loud all at the same time!”
Have you ever stepped into the night after or during a gentle snow fall?
Once again, it is quietly loud. You can hear a pin drop as the silence engulfs you. However, that stillness shouts loudly asking you to be silent and simply listen.
One night not long ago, my husband Ken and I stepped outside on our patio and sat in our wicker chairs to look up at a sky that took our breath away. The stars draping the inky night sky in splendor quietly, yet loudly, spoke of our Creator.
We couldn’t help but say with the Psalmist (19:1), “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament shows His handiwork.”
And in these days when it seems everyone is shouting at us, confusing us, changing their minds on us…when being quiet so we can think for ourselves seems impossible…there comes a voice seeking our attention. But in order to hear this voice, we must be still as it says in Psalm 46:10 NKJV
“Be still, and know that I am God.”
However, let’s remember the second part of the verse that says, “I will be exalted among the nations. I will be exalted in the earth.”
Our national values have slid down the slippery slope of unbelief, selfishness and secularism … far from our Founders’ original intent. But this earth and all that’s in it still belongs to God and he will not be mocked. He is merciful and is giving us a much-needed wake-up call.
Jesus came to save us, forgive us and invite us to be part of his forever family. But we must invite him in.
Instead, have we pushed him aside?
Personally, it gives me hope, confidence and peace to know that all that is happening here on earth is not out of the hands of our Creator. His purposes will be revealed and prevail in his time.
In the meantime, let’s remember also what God has said in Psalm 33:12, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” Selah
