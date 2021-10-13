On Tuesday Oct. 5, Rose Siroky of The Highlands County Quilt Guild presented Dorothy Harris, a speaker and representative for Cornerstone Hospice, with 20 lap quilts, 11 throw size quilts, two twin size quilts and an assortment of walker and wheelchair totes.
These quilts are to be given by Cornerstone Hospice (cshospice.org), who has been providing hospice care services in seven counties in Florida since 1984, to the veterans in their care. Cornerstone honors veterans by providing the exceptional hospice and palliative care they deserve. (866-742-6655)
The quilts donated serve as a reminder to the recipient that their service to our country is remembered and appreciated, and are only one of many acts of kindness Cornerstone provides to its patients.
The quilts provide comfort to the patients and serve as a memorial for family survivors.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the guild will be working on a selection of stuffed animals to be given to the Highlands County Sheriffs as an aid to comfort children who find themselves in difficult and stressful circumstances.
The Highlands County Quilt Guild has donated 117 quilts, 101 tote bags, and 57 walker bags so far this year. The items have been donated to a variety of local charitable organizations in Highlands County.
The Highlands County Quilt Guild meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Avon Park Christian Church, 1016 W. Camphor Road in Avon Park.(hcqg.sebring@gmail.com) for anyone who wishes to participate.