SEBRING — Four times a year a group of talented ladies get together for quilting, sewing, embroidery and just the excitement of a few days of ‘girl time’ with each other. These quilting retreats are organized by Cheryl Green and her mother Pat Villere with The Quilted Dragonfly.
“We have over 80 ladies set up in the ballroom as well as in two other meeting rooms at the Seven Sebring Hotel,” said Green. “This retreat is Feb. 21–23. These ladies are local as well as from all over and they’re working on projects pretty much 24/7 during the retreat. They get a room at the hotel and ‘quilt till they wilt!”
According to Villere, Green acquired The Quilted Dragonfly in 2019. The ladies get together once a quarter at the hotel to sew, visit with friends, learn from each other, assist each other and buy supplies.
Bobbie Wessel (Sebring) is a local who is relatively new to the retreats. This is her second time attending. “I bought a machine in 2016 when I was in Illinois and new at quilting. I discovered Cheryl through a friend. She has been so helpful in teaching me. This group is like a tribe; they want to help you learn and succeed. The camaraderie and experience here is amazing. I just enjoy being here with other women and having the time to focus on sewing.”
Diane Graves (Sebring) is a first-timer at the retreat. “I met Cheryl and Pat at church. I enjoy making pillowcases for the disadvantaged kids and those kids at the women’s shelter. I worked on a project making ‘quilt of valor’ pillowcases. The ladies made the quilt tops and I made them into pillowcases. I served in the Air Force and it was such a joy to work on that project.”
Machine embroidery is the favorite type of quilting for Becky Bradstreet (Sebring). “I get my me-time here. I much prefer embroidery to any type of sewing. I’ve worked on thousands of projects like wall hangings, table runners, quilts, pillows and even embroider on Mylar balloons. I once made an eagle with the pledge of allegiance on a wall hanging.”
“I brought my UFP’s,” said Meredith Krol (Lake Hamilton). “Those are unfinished projects! I like piece work and embroidery. My friends talked me into doing it and it’s so enjoyable. I’m color challenged so, my friends help me. I’m working on a seasonal wall hanging, using free-standing lace and wash-away as the background as it’s all thread. I added polar fleece for the beard to add texture.”
Green says that her friend Betty Price is the star of the show! “She comes all the way from Arcadia and is 92 years old.”
“I’d walk here if I had to!” laughed Price. “I never miss, going on 15 years now. They gave me a surprise party here on my last birthday complete with a Betty Boop cake. I love to be around all these ladies and see their quilts – they inspire me. It also gets me out of the house. I’m working on a bathing suit quilt right now. I always made my kid’s clothes for school until they decided they wanted store-bought stuff.”
Peggy Maynard (Avon Park) was working on a large and colorful Halloween quilt. She was laying it out on the floor to look at the big picture.
Michelle Little (Sebring snowbird from Canada) was working on a seasonal quilt. “It’s an Australian pattern from ‘Hugs by Sue.’ It’s quite fun to work on.”
There were some ladies present from the Gold Coast Quilters Guild who came from Boca Raton. In all, over 80 ladies attended. Every retreat is like a family reunion.
“It’s phenomenal,” said Green. “They’re all having such fun. They’re learning new techniques as well as helping each other. I bring the quilt-shop-on-wheels. If they forgot something, we have it. If they want to get supplies for a new project, we have that too. They bring their snacks and beverages are provided.”
If you’re interested in the next retreat at the Seven Sebring Hotel, which will be held in May, please contact Cheryl Green at The Quilted Dragonfly. Their website is thequilteddragonflyllc.com; phone number is 863-214-0793.
The Quilted Dragonfly offers a full service mobile quilt shop, fabric and notions, custom quilts and quilt retreats.