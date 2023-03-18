SEBRING — Aurora Straus, 24, is the complete package – beauty, brains and speed. Her boyfriend, Kenny Murillo Jr., 26, also has the looks, the motivation and skills to bring his cars across the finish line. They are perhaps the only romantically involved couple on the Sebring International Raceway this week.
Both Straus and Murillo come by racing naturally, with their families embedded in the racing industry. Ari Straus is the founding partner and a principal partner with Monticello Motor Club. Murillo’s father, Kenny Sr., is the owner of Murillo Racing. Murillo Jr.’s grandfather and great-grandfather also raced.
Straus is no stranger to SIR, driving here is almost like a homecoming for her. In fact, at 14, she learned to drive at SIR through Skip Barber Racing School. Spending many hours on the track, she is familiar with all the “bumps” and does respect them. She doesn’t think it gives her a leg up on the competition. Her last IMSA race at SIR was in 2017.
“The nice and scary thing about racing in a series like IMSA, is everyone here knows all of these tracks very well,” Straus said. “And everyone is a couple tenths of a second off of each other. So, it’s pretty hard to find an edge from anything.”
The couple raced side-by-side in Thursday’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 at Sebring International Raceway. Although neither won the race, Murillo led the first 23 laps of the Pilot Challenge in the No. 72 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4. Straus was doing well in the No. 58 McLaren Artura GT4, sponsored by McLaren Orlando. Unfortunately, the McLaren crashed into the fence while her co-driver, Michael de Quesada, was behind the wheel, knocking them out of the race.
Straus has been racing for 10 of her 24 years. Murillo has slightly fewer years under his belt, which she jokingly reminds him of. Murillo said he has dedicated the past two years of his life to racing.
“I was pretty anxious to get into the car, but my dad took the proper steps with me,” Murillo said. “I only started racing, roughly about six years ago.”
The couple has been dating for about five years. They met by accident in 2016, quite literally.
“We are both in the same race series, it’s called the Mazda MX-5 Cup. Anyone who has watched sports car racing recently knows that it’s one of the most competitive series out there,” Murillo laughs as she tells the story. “It’s really, really hard, just kind of bumper to bumper racing. And we were both involved in the same wreck.”
Murillo laughs and points out that the wreck was not just with each other. He also said there were no injuries in the wreck.
“It was a 10-car pileup at a racetrack in Upstate New York called Watkins Glen International,” Straus said. “We didn’t start dating after that, but that was how we came to know each other.”
With all the competition on the track, Murillo and Straus said they have each other’s back off it.
“I think we’re both extremely supportive of each other,” Murillo said. “We both have goals and races, and we just support each other’s achievements. It’s really a team effort.”
Murillo also said when they are on the grid next to each other, ready to start a race, he just takes a deep breath and goes out and has fun.
“We’re both really competitive people. It’s in our blood. It’s literally our whole lifestyle. It’s how our world goes around, but we’re a team,” Murillo said.
Every team has its friendly competitions. Straus and Murillo even compete with the data from their fitness bands. Murillo said he wouldn’t change anything.
“I think in terms of long-term goals, dating someone in motorsports or kind of being with someone in motorsports long term could be an asset,” Straus said. “Because we’re both really interested in this industry long term.”
Murillo’s experience with Murillo Racing taught him the operations side of the industry. Straus has the experience with branding and sponsorship.
“I think put together that’s like a pretty killer combination, in terms of interesting motorsports business opportunities for us long term,” Straus said. “He knows how to do all the operations and and I know how to sell.”
Long-term goals for Murillo is team ownership. Straus would like to race the 24 Hours of Daytona.
“Right now I just want to win and to win in IMSA GS. That’s all I want right now. Nothing’s going to stop me,” Murillo said.
Straus’ industry is dominated by men but she said more women are entering motorsports, in part because of other women.
“Every industry ever has its fair share of misogyny,” Straus said. “I think that’s generally true. That being said, I think motorsports often gets a bad rap and has also changed a lot quite recently. The motorsports world that I entered 10 years ago, as a 14-year-old girl is a fundamentally different landscape versus coming into racing as a woman today for a lot of reasons. I think one of which being, representation matters. All of the implicit biases against women, as drivers, team owners, engineers that you build up as a result of not seeing women doing those roles, a lot of those barriers have been broken down. Because all it takes is one or two women doing it very well and being quite capable.”
She hopes to be that person for other young women eyeing the industry. Straus holds a degree from Harvard University where she graduated cum laude and encourages all girls to get their education and follow their dreams. She said girls can do both and they do not have to choose either an education or a career they love.
“It is possible to do both and I’m grateful for all of the opportunities that having both together have opened up for me in terms of my career possibilities long term,” Straus said. “I’d like to work in motorsports, but having that education will enable me to do things that I would not have been able to do if I had just driven.”
Young ladies who want to enter the world of motorsports might consider a (science, technology, engineering and mathematics – STEM) degree. Straus said some of the smartest people she knows are mechanical engineers.
“Going to school for STEM-related careers will make you a better racecar driver. It’s not just about keeping opportunities open. It’s about improving both,” Straus said.