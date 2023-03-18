SEBRING — Aurora Straus, 24, is the complete package – beauty, brains and speed. Her boyfriend, Kenny Murillo Jr., 26, also has the looks, the motivation and skills to bring his cars across the finish line. They are perhaps the only romantically involved couple on the Sebring International Raceway this week.

Both Straus and Murillo come by racing naturally, with their families embedded in the racing industry. Ari Straus is the founding partner and a principal partner with Monticello Motor Club. Murillo’s father, Kenny Sr., is the owner of Murillo Racing. Murillo Jr.’s grandfather and great-grandfather also raced.

