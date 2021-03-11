Get ready, get set and go ... to the Highlands Art League’s (HAL) Race Gala. Due to COVID-19, this much anticipated annual event was canceled in 2020 as were so many others.
“In 2020 we were geared up for a fabulous party, from sponsors to food vendors and auction items galore. Then the curtain dropped, and the race was postponed, our gala canceled, and we closed our doors to evaluate the situation and find a safe way to serve our community by bringing hope through art to our members and the county at large. We are now ready to celebrate that this year is behind us,” said Gloria Peters, HAL president.
The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at the Jack Stroup Civic Center. The evening of music, food and fun kicks off this season’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, presented by Advance Auto Parts. This 69th annual classic race will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20th, at the Sebring International Raceway.
Imagine an evening with some great food, raffle prizes and a silent auction. Always a favorite, this year’s silent auction will include Caribbean trips, local golf packages and some stunning art work.
“We’re going to have some awesome raffle gifts and prizes,” said Jennifer Coats, HAL’s director.
Tickets are $50 and are tax deductible. You can go their website, highlandsartleague.org/home/special-events/race-gala-wine-beer-culinary-tasting/ , and use the ‘purchase tickets here’ button. For questions, call HAL at 863-385-5312. Note: Due to safety restrictions, tickets are limited, so buy them now and pick up at the door or at MoTA (Museum of the Arts next to Highlands Lakeside Theater) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Masks, social distancing and use of hand sanitizer is expected due to COVID. Masks and sanitizer will be available onsite.
“There will be two live art demonstrations on scene,” said Beverly Marshall. “My daughter Tina will be doing some live spray painting outside for our guests and I will be finishing up a sculpture I’ve been working on.”
As part of their kick-off to the 12 Hours of Sebring race festivities, the Race Gala has been an opportunity to enjoy the week, celebrate art while raising money for their Children’s Art Camp, and to support and recognize the work of local artists.
At the Race Gala, attendees are invited to celebrate the city’s internationally acclaimed sports event and experience the Race Gala like many members of the Sebring community remember with good, old-fashioned community fun.
“The Race Gala has always been the race event for Sebring to celebrate the races and the exciting time in our community,” Sebring Mayor John Shoop said. “The Art League has done a great job carrying on the tradition of the Race Gala, and we are thrilled to bring the event back to its Wednesday night (before the race) date.”