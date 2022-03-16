6 SIR Track Map: Find your way around Sebring International Raceway
8 Corvette Racing set for challenges of full-season run in WEC
9 Race Week Schedule: Complete schedule for all four days of action
10 12 Hours Entry List: See who is racing the 12-hour classic
11 1000 Miles of Sebring Entry List: Many familiar names in WEC race
14 Meyer Shank Racing: Team looking for Florida sweep to start season
18 Sean Creech Motorsports: Barbosa headlines talented driver lineup
22 Taylor Hagler: Defending TCR champion thrives of tough competition