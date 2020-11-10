SEBRING — Racing fans are excited and more than a little anxious for this year’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. People have eagerly been awaiting this weekend since the race was canceled in March and rescheduled for Saturday.
But 2020 is going to 2020 right up until the very end, this time coming in the form of Eta, which is threatening to bring a little more havoc to the Heartland. Sebring International Raceway and IMSA are closely following the weather situation.
One of the things Sebring Raceway has shown is that the safety of the racing teams and the fans comes first and foremost. Whether it’s pushing a race back eight months, requiring masks in common areas or temperature checks upon entering the facility, the racetrack isn’t going to mess around when it comes to safety.
“Officials at Sebring International Raceway do not anticipate significant effect on operations related to Tropical Storm Eta which is passing to the south of Florida into the Gulf of Mexico,” SIR officials said. “While Sebring is experiencing light rain and moderate winds, officials are not expecting delays or changes to events.
“The Sebring management team is in regular communication with Highlands County Emergency Operations and will continue to monitor the direction of the storm, which as of this report is scheduled to remain off the coast of Florida for several days.”
Fans do have some exciting racing to look forward to, with Sebring being the deciding race for both the DPi and GTD championships, along with the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge seeing their season champions crowned at Sebring International Raceway.
Getting through the season has been a major accomplishment for IMSA and its partners and they’ve saved the best for last.
“We now head to Sebring and looking forward to seeing 2020 champions crowned in the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge and WeatherTech Championships and the Michelin Endurance Cup. It should be an exciting weekend and we are pleased to have fans on site,” said Tony Ménard, director of motorsport, Michelin North America.
Ménard said without the effort of IMSA, race promoters, racing teams and manufacturers and officials the season wouldn’t have been possible. Not only did everyone come together to offer the kind of racing IMSA fans have come to expect, they did so in a safe manner.
“I also want to recognize and thank our own Michelin engineers, motorsport staff, industry and supply chain teams, and our associates at Jackson Marketing,” he said. “Everyone worked together in close collaboration as we closely adhered to both IMSA and our own Groupe Michelin COVID-19 protocols to help keep everyone safe.”
Gates open at 6 a.m. Wednesday.