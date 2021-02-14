The schedule for the 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, 11 additional races and nearly 35 hours of on-track action was announced today by Sebring International Raceway and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).
Fans can attend five days of racing, qualifying and practice sessions from eight different series.
The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, North America’s most storied and oldest sports car race, will get the green flag at 10:30 a.m. on March 20. It is the second race of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with the No. 10 Konica Minolta ARX-05 Acura DPi from Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) attempting to win back-to-back races after taking top honors at The Rolex 24 At Daytona Jan. 30-31. The WTR team will try to win the season’s first two races for the second time, having won the first five races of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship in 2017, including Daytona and Sebring.
The Mazda Motorsports No. 55 DPi team covered 1,301.5 miles in winning the 2020 12-Hour Classic, which was held in November after being postponed from its traditional March date. Approximately 40 entries are expected to fill the five-class field at Sebring, with the top DPi class being joined by LMP2, LMP3, GTLM and GTD classes.
Gates will open on March 17 at 8 a.m. allowing fans to enter and stay on property until Sunday, March 21 at noon. The Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the Michelin Pilot Challenge Series will take the green flag at 2:35 p.m. March 19; the Porsche Carrera Cup North America makes its debut at Sebring with two 45-minute races – race No. 1 at 5:50 p.m. on March 18 and race No. 2 at 10:10 a.m. on March 19; and the always-exciting Mazda MX-5 Cup series will conduct two 45-minute races – race No. 1 at 4:40 p.m. on March 18 and race No. 2 at 9 a.m. on March 19.
Tickets and parking passes are available at www.sebringraceway.com, including limited club seats in the Celebrity Cruises Luxury Lounge and the Gurney Terrace which provides elevated and shaded seating. A small number of reserved trackside RV spaces are available by calling the Raceway ticket office at 800-626-RACE (7223).
The inaugural Sebring SportsCar Week will give fans six additional races on Saturday, March 13 including two Porsche Sprint Challenge races, two Masters Endurance Legends races, a GT Celebration race and an IMSA Prototype Challenge race.
Gates will open at 8 a.m. March 13 for these races, as well as practice and qualfying sessions. Tickets are $20 and will add a full day of sports car competition on the weekend before the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. Parking is free and guests will be able to access The Midway and Green Park throughout the day. Concessions will be available on the Midway. Gates will close one hour after the conclusion of the IMSA Prototype Challenge race, which is scheduled to end at 5:20 p.m.
As a courtesy to guests attending all five days of activities, when exiting the Raceway on March 13 guests will be allowed to pre-stage their RVs, cars and trucks in the lot off of Carroll Shelby Road in advance of reentry at 8 a.m. on March 17. RVs and customers not attending the March 13 event will be able to enter the staging lot on Sunday, March 14 beginning at 8 a.m.
2021 Race Week Schedule
Wednesday, March 17
12:15-12:45 p.m. Mazda MX-5 Practice No. 1
1-2:30 p.m. Fan Track Walk (enter at Turn 17 near Corvette Corral)
2:45-3:30 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup Practice No. 1
3:45-4:15 p.m. Mazda MX-5 Practice No. 2
4:30-5:30 p.m. Alan Jay Automotive Network (Michelin Pilot Challenge) Practice No. 1
Thursday, March 18
8:15-8:45 a.m. Porsche Carrera Cup Practice No. 2
9:05-10:05 a.m. Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (WeatherTech SportsCar Championship) Practice No. 1
10:25-11:25 a.m. Alan Jay Automotive Network (Michelin Pilot Challenge) Practice No. 2
11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Mazda MX-5 Qualifying
12:25-12:55 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying
1:55-3:10 p.m. Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (WeatherTech SportsCar Championship) Practice No. 2
3:50-4:25 p.m. Alan Jay Automotive Network (Michelin Pilot Challenge) Qualifying
4:40-5:25 p.m. Mazda MX-5 Race No. 1
5:50-6:35 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup Race No. 1
7:30-9 p.m. Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (WeatherTech SportsCar Championship) Practice No. 3
Friday, March 19
9-9:45 a.m. Mazda MX-5 Race No. 2
10:10-10:55 a.m. Porsche Carrera Cup Race No. 2
11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Qualifying
2:35-4:35 p.m. Alan Jay Automotive Network 120
Saturday, March 20
10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts