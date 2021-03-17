Wednesday, March 17
12:15-12:45 p.m. — Mazda MX-5 Practice No. 1
1-2:45 p.m. — Fan Track Walk (enter at Turn 17 near Corvette Corral)
3-3:30 p.m. — Porsche Carrera Cup Practice No. 1
3:45-4:15 p.m. — Mazda MX-5 Practice No. 2
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Alan Jay Automotive Network (Michelin Pilot Challenge) Practice No. 1
Thursday, March 18
8:15-8:45 a.m. — Porsche Carrera Cup Practice No. 2
9:05-10:05 a.m. — Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (WeatherTech SportsCar Championship) Practice No. 1
10:25-11:25 a.m. — Alan Jay Automotive Network (Michelin Pilot Challenge) Practice No. 2
11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. — Mazda MX-5 Qualifying
12:25-12:55 p.m. — Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying
1:05-1:25 p.m. — Corvette Car Corral Parade Laps – limit 100 cars
1:55-3:10 p.m. — Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (WeatherTech SportsCar Championship) Practice No. 2
3:30-4:05 p.m. — Alan Jay Automotive Network (Michelin Pilot Challenge) Qualifying
4:20-5:05 p.m. — Mazda MX-5 Race No. 1
5:30-6:15 p.m. — Porsche Carrera Cup Race No. 1
7:30-9 p.m. — Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (WeatherTech SportsCar Championship) Practice No. 3
Friday, March 19
9-9:45 a.m. — Mazda MX-5 Race No. 2
10:10-10:55 a.m. — Porsche Carrera Cup Race No. 2
11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Qualifying
2:35-4:35 p.m. — Alan Jay Automotive Network 120
Saturday, March 20
8:50-9:10 a.m. — Porsche Car Corral Parade Laps – limit 100 cars
10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m. — Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts