Wednesday, November 11
12:30-2 p.m. Fan Track Walk
2-3:30 p.m. IMSA Competitor Track Walk
3:55-4:35 p.m. Practice No. 1 – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
4:50-5:30 p.m. Practice No. 1 – Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge
Thursday, November 12
8-8:30 a.m. Practice No. 2 – Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge
8:45-9:45 a.m. Practice No. 1 – Michelin Pilot Challenge (Alan Jay Automotive Network 120)
10:05-11:05 a.m. Practice No. 1 – WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring)
11:25 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Practice No. 2 – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
12:45-1 p.m. Qualifying – Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge
1:15-2:15 p.m. Practice No. 2 – Michelin Pilot Challenge (Alan Jay Automotive Network 120)
2:35-3:50 p.m. Practice No. 2 – WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring)
4:10-4:25 p.m. Qualifying No. 1 – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
4:30-4:45 p.m. Qualifying No. 2 – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
5-5:15 p.m. Qualifying – Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR (Alan Jay Automotive Network 120)
5:20-5:35 p.m. Qualifying – Michelin Pilot Challenge GS (Alan Jay Automotive Network 120)
6:15-7:45 p.m. Practice No. 3 – WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring)
Friday, November 13
8-8:45 a.m. Race No. 1 – Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge
9:05-9:55 a.m. Race No. 1 – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
10:15-10:30 a.m. Qualifying – WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (GTD)
10:40-10:55 a.m. Qualifying – WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (GTLM)
11:05-11:20 a.m. Qualifying – WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (LMP2/DPi)
11:25-11:45 a.m. Corvette Corral Parade Laps
12:05-2:05 p.m. Race – Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 (Michelin Pilot Challenge)
2:35-3:20 p.m. Race No. 2 – Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge
3:40-4:30 p.m. Race No. 2 – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
Saturday, November 14
8-8:20 a.m. Warm Up – WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
8:55-9:15 a.m. Porsche Corral Parade Laps
9:15-9:30 a.m. Historic Cars on-track
10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m. 68th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented By Advance Auto Parts