SEBRING — The chapter has closed on SuperSebring 2022’s week worth of racing at Sebring International Raceway. However, the management and staff won’t rest on the laurels of a successful event. They will look to making the 2023 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts even better.
SIR President and General Manager Wayne Estes said the exhausted staff is taking time to debrief and determine what went right this year with some changes they implemented. They will also be looking at what may need to be tweaked.
“We got awful creative this year and tried to change all of our logistics to make things run a lot smoother,” Estes said. “The best we can tell for the most part they did.”
SIR used a new ticket system, moved some parking lots and changed the tram operations.
“Among the other things, we had some new viewing mounds, increased the size of them raised them up and added some new wheelchair platforms so that people who need the extra assistance had a place to go and be covered,” Estes said. “I’m very proud that we finally got that done.”
One of the biggest, and perhaps the most popular change was letting guests in a half day earlier than normal. The fans got more time to party and it took some of the load off the entrance gate on Wednesday.
“We anticipated that that might help us on Wednesday morning, we didn’t realize it was going to help us all week, all these things worked out in our favor,” Estes said. “We had a lot of new people that were working with us for the first time so, we had a few hiccups early.”
The new employees grew in knowledge as they received on-the-job training, which Estes said is better than the training in the weeks ahead of the races. He said the SIR team is in a better position for next year because of their experience this year.
All of the support races for the the 12 Hours were well attended even though the WEC race was called toward the end due to weather. The concerts did not disappoint fans and everyone seemed happy to be near to normal from COVID.
“We had outstanding concert on Friday night that was delayed a little bit by a storm that blew through quickly,” Estes said. “But it went off without a hitch and a lot of people came out for that show far more than we’ve seen for any other show that we’ve done over race weekend.”
While several of the European teams and fans wore masks, most did not.
Estes praised the track operations team for their professionalism and efficiency with handling wrecks on the track Thursday and Friday. He said the team does not get the recognition they deserve.
“They had a fairly significant crash on Thursday afternoon in the Alan Jay 120,” Estes said. “Two cars went into a tire barrier and could have taken forever to fix up. These guys did it quickly.”
The crew’s real test came Friday as the Toyota Hypercar crashed. The crew has spent a lot of time training for the eventuality of a Hypercar collision but had never been able to apply the knowledge practically.
“There’s a lot of electronics and batteries in these cars, they require special equipment in order to touch the car,” Estes explained.
“The car was on its roof. They had to turn the car back over and get it back to the paddock. As soon as the crash happened, the red flag the race because as the protocols, these are the kind of these are the cars that are coming in big numbers next year for 2023 and beyond. Our guys performed extraordinarily well in the field.”