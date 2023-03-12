SEBRING — Ian James found his love of car racing at an early age as he watched his father race. Many miles of road and a few more years later, he would earn his position as driver and team principal for The Heart of Racing Team.
James and The Heart of Racing (HOR) Team split their passion for speed and their love of children. The Heart of Racing is using its platform to raise funds and awareness for Seattle Children’s Cardiology Research Fund.
“As a team, we chose to support Seattle Children’s Hospital,” James said in his British accent. “Our biggest benefactor is from Seattle. It was decided that we donate all our prize money and fundraising toward that cause. And it goes into a general fund there that is used in the children’s section. It’s also used mainly for research and development and new infrastructure.”
James said he has been involved with the hospital since 2009 or 2010. No matter if his team wins, the youngsters at Seattle Children’s Hospital are winners.
“Even on a bad day on the racetrack, it’s a good day, because we’re raising a little bit of money for the hospital,” James said.
Since COVID, the team has not been able to visit the children in the hospital. They are hoping to be able to return to visiting in the near future.
“Every little bit makes a huge difference for them,” James said. “We get to do something we love, we get to go racing, and we get to have some success. In the big scheme of the world, you know, to help some of those kid survivors is a massive good feeling for everybody.”
He is grateful for his two healthy children. James explained that he got involved with the hospital after a tour. He said they were doing “incredible work” in terms of groundbreaking procedures and in what they are developing.
“That really tugs at your heartstrings,” James said.
In all, HOR has raised an impressive $10 million for Seattle Children’s Cardiology Research fund since its inception. The money is used to develop new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat kids’ heart conditions.
The team uses its platform while racing all over the world to raise awareness of the research fund through the IMSA, Formula Drift, SRO and 24 Hour Series.
Alex Riberas, co-driver of the No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, is also glad to be racing for a great cause.
“It means everything, to be honest,” he said. “We are definitely supporting Seattle Children’s Hospital more than ever. We are not making it very public at the moment, but we are continuing with our support and communication with Seattle Children’s even though we are not allowed to go visit ever since COVID. It pretty much restricted all access for us to be able to be with the kids and to do those activities that we did in the past. We are not just racing at some of the coolest tracks with some of the coolest cars, we are also adding back to society. It’s pretty much a dream scenario.”
HOR’s 2023 started with a podium finish in Dubai. In January, the GTD team won its class in the Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona.
The team will be competing in the both the GTD and GTD Pro classes in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring which is from March 15-18.