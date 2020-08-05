AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) honored 12 Radiography program graduates in a traditional pinning ceremony on the College’s Highlands Campus on Wednesday, July 29.
Those honored were: Jesula Bellegarde, Ashley Burns, Cynthia Cespedes, Jessie Cuellar, Angelina Garcia, Jennifer Garcia, Jordan Hearn, Luisa Hernandez-Sanchez, Justin Jones, Holly Lang, Mario Lozano and Tonya Rowe.
The graduates completed SFSC’s Associate in Science (AS) in Radiography and will soon sit for their national board examinations, with an eye to start their careers. Radiologic technologists work in hospitals and clinics performing diagnostic imaging examinations, such as X-rays.
In her farewell to fellow students, Tonya Rowe, the graduating class president, spoke to her classmates about the potential challenges ahead in their careers. “When things don’t go as planned or when you’re put to the test, see it for the learning opportunity that it is. Do not run or constantly search for the easy way out. Do not spend every moment waiting and praying for it to pass, but embrace it, ask for strength and a new perspective that will help you move through it. For it is in the movement that you’ll find growth. Every day is a new day, every patient is a new person whose life we impact in some way, and I hope that we all strive to make that impact a positive experience.”
Upon completing SFSC’s two-year Radiography program, graduates can work as certified radiologic technologies by passing the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) national examination.
For more information about SFSC’s Radiology program, contact Junior Gray, director of Radiography, at 863-784-7347 or grayj@southflorida.edu.