A judge denied Nathan Lee Rados’ bid to have his probation terminated early for good behavior.
Rados, who was convicted of three counts of child abuse in 2010, was sentenced to three, consecutive five-year terms of probation – or 15 years of probation. Rados was to complete sex offender treatment and counseling.
By 2020, Rados had completed at least 10 years of his probation, according to attorney John Liquori’s motion to allow Rados to terminate his probation early. The motion also states that Rados is up to date on his fines and court costs, and is gainfully employed as a plumber.
Now, in July 2023, Rados’ present lawyer, Drew Davis, told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that his client had finished more than half his probation with “no trouble whatsoever,” Davis told Cowden.
Davis also had signed a letter stating that Rados is “in full compliance with all terms and conditions of his probation.”
Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby objected to Rados obtaining early termination of his probation because Rados’ victim was 9 years old. She described his crime as damaging to the child as well as the community. Early termination is not automatic, according to prosecutors. Defendants can request early termination but it is not guaranteed.
“Early termination is denied,” Cowden said.