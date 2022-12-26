ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Bobby Rahal is justifiably proud as he surveys Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s brand-new race shop from his upper-level corner office. The expansive facility in the northern Indianapolis suburb houses Rahal’s IndyCar effort along with BMW M Team RLL, the German marque’s works partner, fielding a pair of BMW M Hybrid V8 prototypes in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The step up to the new-for-2023 top GTP category represents the culmination of Rahal’s 15-year relationship with BMW, during which his organization has orchestrated 29 poles, 21 race wins and nearly 100 podium finishes in IMSA competition.

