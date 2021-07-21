LAKE PLACID — The town’s Public Works director revealed some interesting facts during a recent Town Council debate over raising residential and commercial garbage fees.
First fact: According to Public Works Director Alan Keefer, heavy rain – a daily occurrence this time of year – hurts the town’s solid waste budget.
“On rainy days, the amount of water weight from Dumpsters significantly increases,” Keefer told council members.
He told the Highlands News-Sun the same thing. “Trash, paper and cardboard become saturated, adding two or three tons of weight to a load of garbage.”
The landfill charges $45 a ton, which means three tons of water weight might add as much as $135 to a load, a hit to the town’s budget, he said.
The solution: Drilling holes in the bottoms of Dumpsters and other trash cans or making sure lids are secure. Of course, there’s little to prevent brush and yard waste from becoming wet.
Another determinant: It takes time to haul the trash away. According to Keefer, the roundtrip to the Highlands County Landfill can take as much as an hour and a half, longer when drivers have to wait behind other trucks at the scales.
If lightning is seen within 10 square miles of the landfill, the landfill shuts down due to a lightning alert, he said. Drivers must wait for the all-clear sign to dump their loads. Drivers of the brush and garbage trucks are paid by the hour, but the landfill’s talent of catching fire makes the lightning wait necessary.
To save money, Keefer sometimes has his drivers haul the garbage to the Okeechobee Landfill, which charges $26 a ton, but it only works with large loads.
“It is a much farther drive, but if there are eight tons or more on the truck, it’s worth the longer drive because we still save money,” he said.
Another hit to the bottom line, which is paid by taxpayers: using the claw to pick up brush or bulk items that contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners, dump in empty lots.
“We can tell when residents have had their entire yard trimmed by landscapers, and the landscapers dump it in someone’s empty lot. If we don’t see it happen, if no one owns up to it in a couple of weeks, we’ll pick it up and that costs taxpayers.”
Lake June Pointe and Water’s Edge communities have areas set aside for homeowners to dump brush.
Brush truck drivers use the boom and claw truck to pick up appliances, furniture and other bulk items, but also pick up brush, but on different days.
Though the town does what it can to save money, it’s time to raise garbage rates, Keefer said.
Residents now pay $200 a year but could be charged $220 once the rates are approved by the Town Council and published in mid-September. Additional pickups, which are obtained by calling the Town Hall, could increase from $150 to $165 per truckload, according to a proposed rate table Keefer presented the Town Council.
Council members urged Keefer to simplify the rate tables; his job will be to price the rates and frequency of trash and debris pickups to ensure the sanitation operation breaks even. The department is barred by law from making a profit.
“The Sanitation Department was falling behind,” Keefer said. “We weren’t breaking even.”