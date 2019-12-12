SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardeners are offering a class on painting rain barrels. Much like art uncorked, Rain Barrels Uncorked will have participants painting a rain barrel rather than doing their art on a canvas.
As in art uncorked, participants will be offered wine and finger foods during the class. The rain barrels consist of 55-gallon blue barrels with a faucet installed and overflow drain. They can be mounted to a gutter drain to capture rain water or placed to capture water off the roof valley.
The class is $45 and includes the rain barrel, paint, instruction, wine and finger foods. It will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Robbins Nursery South, In Sebring. To register, email davidaustin@ufl.edu or call the University of Florida / IFAS Extension at 863-402-6540 office for information.