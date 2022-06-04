SEBRING — Potential Tropical Cyclone One (PTC1), formed from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, was forecast to become Tropical Storm Alex late Friday night or Saturday morning. By Friday morning, the tropical storm watches from the previous day had been upgraded to a tropical storm warning.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead Hurricane Forecaster Dan Kottlowski said the biggest impact for Highlands County will be potential flooding. He said conditions would worsen overnight Friday and Saturday morning. By Sunday, he expects the storm should be clearing out.
Highlands County could see some of the highest rain totals, according to the forecaster. Highlands could see between 6-12 inches of rain, although Kottlowski said we will have closer to the six-inch range, whereas the coastal areas will be around 12 inches.
The lower third of the state will see the worst of the rain. Basically the worst downpours will be south of Lake Okeechobee and the coasts based on how the storm was tracking Friday afternoon, Kattlowski said.
Flooding could be a factor in low-lying areas. If a street normally has standing water on it after our normal summer time storms, it will probably do the same. Most of the rain will be on the south and east side of the storm’s motion.
Highlands County will benefit from the rain.
“There is fine line between beneficial rain and flooding,” Kottlowski said.
Anyone with plans to spend time on the water, should change their plans to Sunday. Kottlowski said many people aren’t aware that large bodies of water, like Lake Okeechobee, can become very choppy and dangerous during this type of storm. Smaller bodies of water, such as Lake June in Winter in Lake Placid, could also become choppy.
“People should respect the fact that winds will be about 40-50 mph,” Kottlowski said.
Any loose items laying in the yard should be secured or brought inside. No one wants their neighbors lawn furniture to fly through their window.
“It only takes winds of 30 mph to pick up light lawn chairs,” Kottlowski said.
Highlands County Emergency Management made the decision to close the Arbuckle Creek Road Landfill on Saturday and will reopen it on Monday. The amount of rain from the storm could cause washouts on the access road and high winds were cited for the closure. In Lake Placid, the Recycling Drop off Center will be closed as well Saturday and will reopen from 2-5:30 p.m. Monday.
For updates on the storm, visit noaa.gov or AccuWeather.com and for storm preparations visit ready.gov.