SEBRING — Summer’s just around the corner, although the temperatures are already here. In Florida, that typically means heat, humidity and afternoon rain and thunderstorms.
Dry conditions can make lawns look bad and at worst, dry conditions can produce fuel for wildfires. At this time of year, Floridians look forward to the rains but it does make planning events like weddings and camping trips difficult. The National Weather Service has released its rainy season dates.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Meteorologist Tony Hurt explained where Highlands County stands. Hurt said the county is located in the West Central Florida region, South Florida is in a separate region. He also said Highlands County is only separated from the southern region by Charlotte and Lee Counties.
Hurt said the rainy season dates are not so much of a forecast, like the hurricane forecast, so much as the “general beginning and end date” for the transitions in and out of the rainy season.
“We monitor rainfall across our area and over time are able to discern subtle changes in some tendencies such as frequency and intensity,” Hurt said. “In this case the data (for the most part) seems to suggest a general beginning of the transition into the rainy season around the 25th of May, with it lasting through the summer before beginning to transition out of it around the 10th of October or so. This represents a slight change from the dates of May 15th through October 15th, which were the previous dates of reference as far as the transition; however, it should be noted that our southernmost counties, Charlotte and Lee, still have the May 15th and October 15th dates due to their location which experiences an earlier ramp-up and later tapering off of atmospheric moisture that is the main driver of the rainy season.”
Just like tropical storms and hurricanes are possible before the June 1, the official start of hurricane season, the dates mark a transition and are not set in stone. Just like being prepared for hurricane season, residents should be prepared for our typical afternoon showers.
“Of course, some years are earlier or later, but all of the dates are toward the center of the average for their respective locations,” Hurt said.
Hurt explained why the public should be aware of the rainy season data.
“A good bit of the rainy season dialogue is purely academic, however, farmers and growers very often plan their planting/growing/harvest seasons around the rainy season, and certain industries such as construction and roofing largely take into account the rainy season when considering operations,” he said. “Of course, many outdoor activities, festivals, etc., also host certain events depending on the rainy season, so across the board while it may not be of critical consideration for every consumer, it is of beneficial importance for many planning purposes.”
The season is marked by warm temperatures, humidity and lots of showers. Over rainy season, Florida will receive about 60% of its rainfall for the year, Southwest Florida Water Management District showed in an April 2020 report. In the four-month season, Florida had an average of 7.8 inches of rain per month.
The increase in rain affects lakes, wells, rivers, pools etc. In contrast, SWFMD shows an average of 3 inches of rain for the other eight months of the year.
Speaking of rain, the National Hurricane Center is expected to release its hurricane forecast on Thursday afternoon.