Florida pays Medicaid providers 56% of Medicare rates, one of the lowest seven states in the nation.
As a result, many physicians and dentists decline to accept Medicaid patients.
Florida, mainly leaders in the House, refuse to accept federal funds to expand Medicaid, though they continue to accept federal funds for things like roads and sewer plants. But health care for poor people? Skinflints.
Now there is another threat to health care for low-income people in Florida. The Trump administration has proposed block grants for Medicaid. If this were paired with expanding Medicaid, it would make some sense.
But tacked onto the current Medicaid structure, it looks like another attempt to cut fundings for needy Floridians.
A report from the Florida Justice Project, the Florida Policy Institute and Florida Voices for Health raises the alarm.
To make up for a loss of federal funds there would be service cuts and further reductions in already low provider rates.
Separate funding caps would be set for certain groups of Floridians. This presumes that Florida is overspending on health, which is frankly ridiculous.
There would be caps for seniors, people with disabilities, children, pregnant women and low-income adults.
Has the federal government put Ebenezer Scrooge in charge of Medicaid?
An editorial from The Florida Times-Union.