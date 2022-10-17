North Carolina Shooting Neighborhood

Attendees lock arms together in unity during a candlelight vigil, Saturday, for those killed and wounded in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in Raleigh, N.C., days earlier.

 ETHAN HYMAN/THE NEWS & OBSERVER VIA AP

RALEIGH, N.C. — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast.

“I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in the densely developed neighborhood in Raleigh’s eastern outskirts for 20 years. “And I’d stop and talk to her on my way out and on my way back in.”

