SEBRING — Cuban citizens have spent the week in protest against their government amid acute shortages of food and medicine and extended blackouts in tropical heat.
People in Highlands County have circulated flyers this week to hold a rally Saturday afternoon in support of Cubans. The notices ask people to bring flags and gather from 3-5 p.m. in the parking lot of Sebring Square Plaza in Sebring.
Flyers also recommend people visit an eatery in the corner of the plaza.
John “Jack” Nelson, former president of The Highlands Tea Party, said an affiliate has set it up, and has asked people to show up with flags and signs in support of the people of Cuba.
“It’s a big deal,” Nelson said, noting that people there have not protested against communist control since the 1960s. “[So] we’re going to voice our support for them.”
The plan is to have people eat afterward at Havana Restaurant and Bakery, 2912 U.S. 27 North, Nelson said.
News reports, from both U.S. and foreign outlets, have stated that the island nation has seen at least 100 people go missing or get arrested since widespread protests on Sunday, with at least one person killed Monday.
Reportedly, these are the largest protests on the island in decades, with Cubans complaining about food and medicine shortages during a severe economic crisis, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and 60 years of U.S. economic sanctions against Cuba.
People have formed lines for blocks to buy whatever they can at stores, news reports state, with increasing difficulties brought on by inflation and blackouts.
Sen. Marco Rubio of Miami has spoken in support of the protestors, encouraging action by the current administration. His parents immigrated from Cuba in 1956, according to his biography, in the middle of the Cuban Revolution, which started in July 1953 and ended on Dec. 31, 1958, when rebels under Fidel Castro ousted Cuba’s then-president Fulgencio Batista.
Until his death in 2016, Castro remained the head of one-party communist state, which has continued to function that way since his death. His regime had subsidies from the Soviet Union, until the Soviet government collapsed in the early 1990s. NBCNews reports from the island nation this week state that Cuba’s government blames the economic crisis on the 60-year U.S. trade embargo on Cuba and on impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, China and Vietnam, two communist nations that adopted economic reforms since the Soviet collapse, have used market-based economies to help pull millions of their people out of poverty. Their officials have reportedly advised Cuba to do the same, but Cuba has not.
On Monday, Rubio spoke to the U.S. Senate on the matter, arguing that Cuba’s problems stem not from the embargo but from the single-party Cuban government that controls all influx of money, supplies and humanitarian aid, including vaccines for COVID-19. He argued that dropping the embargo would not change that.
Rubio argued that people in Cuba have a right to protest without being assaulted, arrested or killed; that the U.S. should not loosen sanctions and should help Cubans get internet access, possibly through a satellite-based system; that other countries should lend their diplomatic weight to the issue, and that the U.S. should not tolerate another mass migration from Cuba.
“I want to close with this. I recognize that most of the members of this chamber, most of the people here in Washington, and frankly most of the people in the country, do not pay attention to Cuba on a daily basis. I get it, I really do,” Rubio stated Monday. “But if you’re not following the issue of Cuba, you can be forgiven for not knowing that what we’re seeing, what we saw yesterday, what we’re seeing today, what’s happened recently, none of this was started by politicians. It wasn’t started by me. It wasn’t started by anybody in Miami or in Florida. It wasn’t started by any thinktank in Washington. It wasn’t even started by political activists in Cuba.”
Instead, he said, recent protests started from artists, poets, songwriters, writers, actors and musicians, because the regime came after them.