Ralph D. Cram
The good Lord called home one of His most prized angels. Ralph Donald Cram, born July 24, 1936. For most people he was known as the “Old Man.” He passed away on March 18, 2021 at 3:44 p.m. For those who were unaware, Mr. Cram had been battling dementia for over the last four years and eventually succumbed to the disease.
This will not be a funeral service but yet a celebration of life as he wanted. I would ask if anyone has any pictures to please share them or to send them to dcirrigationinc@gmail.com.
Mr. Cram was an exceptional man who always put everyone else’s needs before his own and loved the game of baseball more than anybody I ever knew. He was well known for many things, but mostly known for his work with the youth sports in Lake Placid. He was one of the main pioneers to constructing the new Lake Placid Complex at Lake June Ball Fields. He impacted the lives of so many with his unorthodox methods of coaching and will always be remembered for his one-of-a-kind personality.
Good Bye Old Man, you will be greatly missed and forever admired, but not forgotten. A celebration of Don’s life will be from Placid Temple Church of God at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26. Pastor Eric Burch will celebrate. Celebration arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997