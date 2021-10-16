Detective Louis Ramos of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was recently presented with the Highlands News-Sun 2020 Highlander Law Enforcement of the Year award. The award was sponsored by Dawn Dell.
“I’m very thankful, not only for being nominated but for the nice things Sheriff (Paul) Blackman and Lt. Jaime Davidson had to say about me,” Ramos said.
Ramos, also a military veteran, joined HCSO in May of 2010 and has been serving and protecting county residents since then. In 2018, Ramos began his service as the offender enforcement detective in the Special Victim’s Unit.
In his position, Ramos enforces registration requirements for the county’s sex offenders, predators and career offenders. He is keeping the community safe from behind the scenes.
He credits much of his success to colleague and mentor Deputy Sheriff Cara Mosely. Ramos said she showed him the ropes. He also said Mosely was responsible for bringing the unit from the “Stone Age.”
“She taught me the importance of our work,” Ramos said.
The registration work being collected on offenders is important for both current and future use, according to Ramos. The data collected in registrations could be used to find someone if there was a new accusation.
Ramos said the he often has to work long and late hours but feels his family is supportive of the work he does.
“With hatred against law enforcement, it’s good to have a strong family base,” he said. “You have to have someone you trust. That’s an award they don’t give. My wife should get an award. She knows what I have to do.”