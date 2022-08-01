Philippines Obit Ramos

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos bites his cigar as he looks on photographs during an exhibit on the 20th anniversary of “People Power” in suburban Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, on Feb. 22, 2006. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94.

 AARON FAVILLA/AP FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94.

It was not immediately clear what caused his death but one of his longtime aides, Norman Legaspi, told The Associated Press that Ramos had been in and out of the hospital in recent years due to a heart condition and had suffered from dementia.

