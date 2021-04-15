SEBRING — As the sun shines, breezes blow, water warms and fish start biting, people want to get out on local lakes.
Watersports participants want to do that, too. Last weekend saw the first ProWatercross Jet Ski event on Lake Jackson, which brought out 120 competitors and a good crowd of spectators.
The event closed the Veteran’s Beach boat ramp on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to give the racing teams clearance to launch and bring in their Jet Ski-type craft, as needed throughout the day.
The Elks graciously offered their boat ramp for public use on the opposite side of the lake, both Saturday and Sunday. People could also launch at Veteran’s Beach prior to 7 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
The lake also had a fishing tournament Saturday, said Joel Lamp, senior director for Tourism & Events at Airstream Ventures, the company working with VisitSebring (Highlands County Tourist Development Council) to bring sporting events to the area. Fortunately, he said, the anglers arrived before sunrise and all got into the water before the Jet Ski teams arrived.
During the tournament, Lamp said, anglers were able to use one half of the two-lane ramp to bring bass boats back in, as needed, and not interrupt the Jet Skis that were racing, needing to launch or needing to load back up. On Sunday, the Jet Skis had to finish up before noon to get in ahead of afternoon thunderstorms.
The Jet Ski event had 109 competitors with 322 support personnel for a total of 449 people coming in from 15 states to take part, Lamp said. Another 1,000 or so people came through the park that day to watch all or part of the races.
“It was a good sign, a good first year,” Lamp said. “[Competitors] were extremely positive. We got a lot of people we weren’t sure were going to come.”
Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for VisitSebring, said she had heard of college students who drove down from Orlando to watch the tournament.
Not everyone was happy, unfortunately. At least one social media post on a local community page garnered 87 comments when the author lamented at not being about to launch a bass boat for a practice day prior to another upcoming fishing tournament on that lake. Commentators on the post said they were glad to see the lake utilized for a major motorsports event and noted that there was another ramp, as well as other lakes.
City Clerk Kathy Haley said there have been times when the city has arranged with the Elks to let the public use their ramp, especially during the most recent construction to improve the city ramp. Other than Veteran’s Beach, Haley said, there is no other public boat ramp onto Lake Jackson. There are no ramps at all on Little Lake Jackson, that she’s aware. She said there may be ones in private hands.
She said the most recent reconstruction of the Veteran’s Beach ramp and sea wall was to repair damage from Hurricane Irma. Parking also was redone in the last couple of months.
Avon Park city officials said public boat ramps inside city limits have parking geared toward just a few users. They are on Lake Verona at the end of Church Street, Lake Lotela on Ben Hicks Street and Lake Tulane on South Lake Boulevard.
Highlands County has 37 ramps at 28 lakes and rivers, some of which have a boat or fishing dock. The complete list is available online at highlandsfl.gov under the “Parks and Facilities” department.
The Town of Lake Placid also has just one ramp of its own. Lake Placid’s Lake June Park boat dock and ramp recently benefited from improvements since the Lake Placid Town Council took on a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission grant to help build a new boat dock.