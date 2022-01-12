SEBRING — Emmitt Emanuel Randall pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery moments before his trial was set to begin Monday.
This was not Randall’s first jury trial date. His trial date has changed three times: First it was to be in May, then it was continued until July, then it was continued until January. He had plenty of opportunities to plead guilty since his arrest more than three years ago, prosecutors said.
On Dec. 13, 2019, Randall broke a window on the home belonging to the victim, reached inside, unlocked the door and went inside. He held a knife to her neck and threatened her life. He then kicked her and left the house with her driver’s license, police said. He also threw a bag of tools at the victim.
On Dec. 17, a witness called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to say Randall was walking around Sebring with two pistols, threatening to kill his female victim. As deputies approached him on Fifth Street, he threw one of the guns into a nearby baby stroller. Police found the gun, methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
They charged him with two counts of domestic felony battery, petit theft, possession of meth and paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, more than 20 years in prison if convicted by a jury. He was in court Monday to face the music.
Instead, he pleaded guilty. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada cleared the courtroom so lawyers could finalize a plea deal that had been in the air for some months.
In short, Randall was sentenced to 30 months in state prison for all the felonies, to run concurrently; $200 in Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab fees, and another $200 in associated fees and fines.
He was transferred to state prison from the Highlands County Jail.