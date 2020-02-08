What happened to our Wawa gas station? Found out that Wawa is a Native American for a goose. I guess you can’t say Indian anymore, even if it’s easier to write.
Robo calls: I remember when you had to pay at least 10 cents for a phone call. If the phone companies started to charge a dime a call, those robo calls would stop. No need to pass laws. Speaking of laws, in a book I once read if a new law was passed, two had to be removed. Sounds like a good idea.
Traffic: Read about traffic on U.S. 27. Take a trip to Tampa or Miami, you will learn to appreciate good old U.S. 27.
Newspaper: I enjoy the new format of a few months. More local news and reported on events here in Highlands county. “5 things that make you smarter” starts my day. Enjoy the Almanac and I read the Bible quote. Don’t always understand the quote or the explanation, but I keep trying. If you at the paper are paying for Marmaduke and Mary Worth, you are not getting your money’s worth.
Visitors: Thank you for your yearly visit. The influx of your cash helps keep our local businesses afloat during the summer. Youse [sic] guys and gals are sure welcome. Y’all keep coming back.
Pat Halpin
Lake Placid