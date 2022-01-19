Random thoughts
Random thoughts on seeing the paper today.
I’m sorry but I find nothing attractive about the building proposed to occupy downtown Sebring. At least make them get a better building design. A statement was made by an approving Sebring council member that the city needs to grow. Why?
Bigger isn’t always better. Sebring cannot even keep up with maintenance of streets now. Seems to me they need to figure out how to run the city on the current budget before expansion. I guess it’s OK for the City of Sebring to approve a building that violates the codes for height. I wonder if they will issue fines to themselves?
Seeing how much Florida has lost due to unfair agricultural trade practices, I might suggest that Governor DeSantis quit worrying about illegals coming over the border from Mexico and concentrate on the number of cucumbers rushing into our state.
Catherine Bergens
Sebring