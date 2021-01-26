The new bank building on (US) 27 in Lake Placid is a very nice addition to the town. There must be lots of money in this little town. Three banks and two E. Jones offices. All the money must be in the gated communities.
Had a physical problem which led me to spend some time in doctor offices and clinics. Couldn’t help but notice the many of the personnel were very overweight. I guess it’s "Do as I say not do as I do.”
Went to Hartzal’s [sic] Market in Lake Placid. Amish peaches and pears in jars are great. Potato salad very good, but the cole slaw is almost as good as my mother’s. I said almost. But the real winner is the donuts. Publix and Dunkin’ should take a lesson on how they do them. I know they are fried, but are not at all greasy.
Jan. 7, Clare and I along with 22 of our friends and neighbors celebrated our 60th wedding anniversary. The time has flown by. Three great daughters who make me proud to say I’m their dad. We have been asked how we stayed together for so long. I think we both agree that our lives together are best expressed in the song, “You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”
The Black Lives Matter movement has led me to examine how badly Black, brown and Native Americans have been treated. Along with the riot in D.C. recently lead me to wonder how we have the chapzcah [sic] to tell other countries how to treat their minority people. Until we clean up the mess we have in this country, we have no right to claim a moral high ground.
Well, I feel better using the paper to sound off. There is always good news in the paper, and on TV - mattresses are on sale.
Pat Halpin
Lake Placid